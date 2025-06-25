Banditry: Army operational base to be established in Zuru Emirate soon – Gov Idris

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, says arrangements have been completed to establish an Army operational base in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi to strengthen security in the area.



Idris stated this on Wednesday when he paid condolence visits to Tadurga village in Zuru Local Government Area and Kyebu in Danko/Wasagu LGA of the state.



The visits followed recent bandits’ attacks in Tadurga and Kyebu, which resulted in the loss of lives and rustling of cattle.



He also revealed that he had facilitated the immediate deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other equipment from Abuja to the state.

Idris said that the state government would swiftly help in establishing the base in the area to further protect the lives and property of the communities.

He directed the urgent provision of temporary accommodation for the base pending constructing a permanent structure.

“No government will fold its arms and allow its law-abiding citizens to suffer at the hands of bandits and other criminals.

“My administration is concerned about the tragedy that resulted to the loss of lives, and my administration accords top priority to security,” he said.

Idris described the deaths of the people as sad, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannah Firdausi and speedy recovery for those injured.

“I despatched a high-powered delegation led by my Deputy, Sen. Umar Abubakar-Tafida, to come and condole with you when the tragedy occurred as I was away on an official assignment.

“I have a long-standing cordial relationship with Zuru Emirate, just like other parts of the state, and that is why I found it imperative to be here today.

“We are here to see things for ourselves, commiserate with you and reassure you about the urgent actions taken to bolster the security of lives and property of the people,” he said.

According to him, the government is unwaveringly committed to ensuring that every citizen of Kebbi sleeps with their two eyes closed.

“My administration will never play with the security issue, and we will handle it with all seriousness.

”My administration has expended substantial amount on security, we procured 80 Hilux vehicles for security personnel, provided 1,500 motorcycles to vigilantes, and increased allowances for security operatives in troubled areas,” he explained.

He decried the dastardly activities of informants, vowing, “we will look into the possibility of amending the existing law to pass death sentence or life imprisonment on convicted informants.”

The governor urged the public not to politicise the security issue and refrain from making unguarded comments on social media.

Earlier, the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sani Sami-Gomo II, expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the condolence visit and commended his ongoing efforts to combat insecurity within the emirate.