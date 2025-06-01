Ballon d’Or 2025: Top 10 contenders for award after UCL final

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele has emerged as the frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or, following a spectacular season with the French giants.

Dembele was instrumental in PSG’s historic treble-winning campaign, capping it off with a stunning 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final — a triumph that secured the club’s first-ever European title.

Prior to that, PSG had already clinched the Ligue 1 title with games to spare and lifted the Coupe de France, under the guidance of head coach Luis Enrique.

According to the latest odds from Odds Checker, Dembele’s outstanding performances have propelled him to the top of the Ballon d’Or rankings ahead of the award ceremony scheduled for September.

The French international currently leads ahead of Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Other PSG players also featured in the top 10 include Gianluigi Donnarumma, Désiré Doué, and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Top 10 Ballon d’Or Rankings:

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) Raphinha (Barcelona) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) Pedri (Barcelona) Kylian Mbappé (PSG) Désiré Doué (PSG)

