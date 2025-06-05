Bakare to Tinubu: My vision is for a Nigeria that works

LAGOS — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, received founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare at his Lagos residence.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga shared a photo of the visit via his official X account.

Bakare was among the aspirants in the 2023 presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bakare, who spoke in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, shortly after meeting with Tinubu, said his lifelong vision is to see a functional and prosperous Nigeria.

“My life and personal vision is to see a nation that works in my lifetime. And those things I’ve discussed with Mr President.

“They’re not hidden things, but I’ve learned that when you discuss with the person in charge, you leave it with him to do whatsoever he wills with what you’ve suggested.

“So, I’ve had a private conversation with Mr President, and I’m glad that he received me well. And I trust that God will help our nation.”

On what specific areas he discussed with the president, Bakare said the details would remain confidential.

“God guiding him and giving him wisdom will help this nation not to slide or go down the drain, but to bounce back so that he can leave a mark that cannot be erased,” he said.

When asked what he hopes to see in the next two years of the administration, Bakare listed peace, unity and meaningful progress.

The cleric said: “I’d like to see a peaceful nation. I’d like to see Nigerians being their brothers’ keepers.

“I’d like to see a good collaboration between the best of the north and the best of the south to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

“I’d like to see predictable progress in our nation. We have danced around some subjects for too long a time. It’s time to take concrete action to ensure that the masses of our country do not live in abject poverty.”

On April 20, Bakare asked Tinubu to accept advice and “stop playing God.”