AXA Mansard Investments empowers 200 working-class mothers

By Rosemary Iwunze

AXA Mansard Investments, a leading asset management firm and member of the global AXA Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s empowerment by sponsoring ‘The Mum Fund’ event, an initiative that provides training, support, and financial education to 200 working-class mothers in Lagos.

The event featured workshops, mentoring sessions, and financial literacy classes designed to equip participants with tools to build wealth, launch businesses, and navigate the unique challenges of motherhood in the modern workforce.

“Our sponsorship of The Mum Fund aligns with our vision to help people live better lives through financial empowerment,” said Olubunmi Ekundare, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at AXA Mansard Investments.

She added, “We believe mothers are the backbone of our society, and empowering them has a ripple effect that benefits entire families and communities.”

Founder of The Mum Fund, Temi Ajibewa, expressed her gratitude to AXA Mansard for enabling the expansion of the initiative.

She said, “This partnership elevated the event to a whole new level. We were able to offer quality content and real, practical value to the women in attendance.”

Participants described the event as life-changing, with one mother calling it “a turning point” in her financial journey.