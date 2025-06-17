‘Attempt to undermine Shettima, sign of internal decay’ – Labour Party mocks Tinubu, APC

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has taken a jibe at President Bola Tinubu over the fracas which erupted during the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders meeting held in Gombe State at the weekend.

Usman, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, recalled that the President recently mocked the opposition, gleefully declaring his joy at what he described as “our moment of disarray.”

She noted that the President’s statement, which, according to her, is far beneath what is expected of a democratic leader, betrays a worrying disdain for the essential pillars of democratic engagement.

The LP leader said, “A president who celebrates the weakening of opposition is, by extension, celebrating the weakening of democracy itself.

“Today, we witness the irony of history in motion. Just days after the President’s unguarded and undemocratic remarks, his own party, the APC, has descended into a public crisis in the North East.

“In their reckless bid to enforce a one-man agenda without regard for process, respect, or even the dignity of their own Vice President, the APC has exposed the rot at the core of their politics.

“The people of the North East rejected the charade, and the fallout is now visible for all to see smuggled party officials, a fractured house, and a nation watching.

“This is not poetic justice. It is political karma. What President Tinubu wished for others has turned to plague his own political household.

“The attempt to undermine Vice President Kashim Shettima in his own region is not just a sign of internal decay, but a dangerous signal to the nation that loyalty, dignity, and truth are traded cheaply in the corridors of power.

“Let it be known: democracy thrives not when power is consolidated, but when it is contested with responsibility and honour. We in the Labour Party will not gloat, but we will stand firm.

“This moment should be a mirror to the President, a time for deep reflection, not petty celebration. Nigeria deserves better than the politics of sabotage and suppression.

“To every Nigerian watching: the time has come to look beyond the noise and choose leadership rooted in humility, truth, and national interest.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to building a nation where opposition is not persecuted but protected as a vital sign of our collective democratic health.”