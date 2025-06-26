Attacks: CDS orders immediate arrest of possessors of illegal arms in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has ordered the immediate arrest of anyone in possession of illegal arms in Benue State.

He also warned that anyone who attacks security personnel with such illegal arms would be neutralised.

Gen. Musa issued the directive Thursday after holding a closed-door meeting with their Royal Majesties, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, the Och’Idoma, John Odogbo and other traditional rulers in the state.

He emphasised the sincerity of the federal government and military leadership in resolving the security challenges confronting Benue State. He recalled previous consultations, including the recent visit by President Bola Tinubu, as part of ongoing efforts to secure the state and ensure that the displaced citizens return to their communities.

He said, “We have a challenge in Benue State, and I believe working together, we will find a solution. When we sit down and talk sincerely, bringing out all that is affecting us, we will be able to find the solution.”

Gen. Musa expressed appreciation to the Tor Tiv and Och’Idoma for their candid contributions and called for continued collaboration between the communities and security agencies. He urged the royal fathers to regard the military as partners and “sons” working towards peace in a region with shared history and struggles.

The CDS warned that the military would not condone illegal arms possession or criminal activities, regardless of the perpetrators’ identity or affiliation “and anyone bearing arms illegally will be arrested. If he threatens security forces, he will be neutralised. That is the mandate.”

He assured that the military was committed to replicating peace-building successes recorded in other troubled parts of the country and cautioned military personnel against complacency and reminded them of their constitutional duty to protect lives, their colleagues, and host communities.

Gen. Musa also disclosed that the outcome of the meeting would be relayed to the President for further action.

On the Yelewata attack, the CDS confirmed the arrest of some suspects, adding that prosecution would now follow, a development he said was long overdue.

“We are committed to ending the era where crimes go unpunished. There will be no sacred persons. Anyone involved in violence must face justice.”

On the resettlement of displaced persons, the CDS said Yelewata was now secured with additional forces deployed ahead of the return of the displaced persons.

He pointed out that “the true measure of our success is when IDPs leave the camps and return home. That is our goal, and we are working hard to achieve it.”

Responding, the Tor Tiv acknowledged significant improvements in the state since the last engagement with the CDS and expressed optimism that the renewed dialogue would permanently address the state’s security challenges.

He said, “Our people also have some roles. We are taking responsibility and working to bring our people under control to prevent further attacks.”

The monarch urged security forces to apprehend and prosecute any criminal elements within his domain.

The Och’Idoma, on his part, stressed the need to differentiate between peaceful Fulani residents and armed herders responsible for violence.

He said, “We are not saying all Fulani should leave. The known, peaceful ones have been with us for years. We are asking only those carrying arms and causing terror, killing, raping, and destroying our farms to leave. Benue people must be able to return to their farms and feed the nation as the Food Basket of the Nation.”