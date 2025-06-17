Attack on Ondo Muslim leader, family: MURIC calls for arrest, prosecution of perpetrators

MURIC Director, Ishaq-Akintola

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AN Islamic human rights group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has urged the Ondo Police Command to arrest and prosecute the masqueraders who attacked the residence and mosque of the town’s Chief Imam.

It was reported that some masqueraders stormed the Mosque and Chief Imam’s home, where they physically assaulted his wives and children.

The reason for the attack has remained unknown.

Reacting to the attack, MURIC described the attack as “barbaric, irrational and deeply troubling.”

MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, lamented that “after the attack, the town’s traditional ruler allegedly imposed fines on the victims instead of taking action against the attackers.

“The Imam and his family were reportedly instructed to provide nine goats, seven sheep, and 200 pieces of kolanuts as penalties, allegedly because the women had shouted and cursed while being beaten, rather than pleading.

“Failure to meet the demands by Monday was said to carry the threat of banishment for the family, along with a decree that no one would be allowed to practice Islam in the community.”