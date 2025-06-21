Atiku mourns victims of Borno, Plateau, Kano, Kebbi attacks, calls for decisive security strategy

Atiku

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow over the violent attacks and explosions that claimed over 50 lives across Borno, Plateau, Kano, and Kebbi states.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday, Atiku described the incidents as a “devastating blow to our collective conscience as a nation,” urging the federal government to take immediate and human-focused steps to end the spate of bloodshed.

“My deepest sympathies go to the bereaved families and the affected communities. These tragedies are not mere statistics — they are real stories of shattered families and stolen dreams,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President decried what he termed the normalization of large-scale violence in Nigeria and called for a security approach that places the sanctity of human life above all else.

“We cannot continue to normalize this scale of bloodshed. Nigeria urgently needs a decisive, people-centered approach to security, one that prioritizes human life above all else,” he added.

Atiku also prayed for the souls of the deceased, saying, “May the departed rest in peace.”

His statement comes amid a wave of nationwide outrage and mourning following deadly assaults in several communities, where dozens of lives were lost in what appear to be coordinated attacks.