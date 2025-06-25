Atiku: It’s not politically motivated — Adamawa govt clarifies traditional title reforms

The Adamawa State Government has dismissed suggestions that its recent reforms in traditional and chieftaincy affairs are politically targeted, particularly amid speculations surrounding the possible loss of the Waziri Adamawa title by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The state government recently issued a circular restricting eligibility for traditional council membership to individuals indigenous to specific districts, a move which could affect Atiku, a native of Jada in Ganye Chiefdom, who currently holds the prestigious title of Waziri Adamawa. The title was conferred on him in June 2017 by the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Iliya James, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, clarified that the reform is part of a broader effort to modernize traditional institutions, and not an attempt to strip any individual of their title.

“The Adamawa State Government wishes to categorically clarify that recent activities and reforms within the traditional and chieftaincy affairs sector are not directed at any individual or group,” James said.

He emphasized that the reforms are in alignment with constitutional roles and cultural preservation, and are intended to bring transparency, fairness, and due process to the governance of traditional institutions.

“It has come to the government’s attention that certain narratives in the public space suggest that recent decisions concerning chieftaincy matters are politically motivated or aimed at specific persons. We firmly refute these claims,” the commissioner added.

James noted that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has remained committed to preserving the cultural heritage of Adamawa State while also ensuring that traditional rulers function within a clear and legal framework.

He revealed that a bill currently before the Adamawa State House of Assembly seeks to address various governance issues within the traditional system. These include the nomination of substitutes when a chief is indisposed and clarifying the composition and eligibility of kingmakers.

The commissioner said the reforms are meant to improve coordination, resolve internal disputes, and promote unity within the traditional leadership structure.

Although Atiku Abubakar has not publicly commented on the development, sources within the palace and political circles say the situation is being watched closely.

The government’s clarification comes amid growing public discourse and speculation that the new policy may affect prominent titleholders, including political figures. The administration insists the reforms are about institutional strengthening, not political targeting.