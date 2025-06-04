Ateke dismisses claims of clash with amnesty boss

Ateke Tom

By Davies Iheamnachor



PORT HARCOURT: The Amanyanabo of Okochiri, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom, has dismissed the reports that the clashed with the Administrator of the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, describing the report as false.

Ateke, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, noted that he has never had any form of misunderstanding with the amnesty boss, noting that his interest has remained on the development of the region.

It was reported on some platforms that King Ateke Tom had publicly humiliated the amnesty administrator during his birthday celebration in Okochiri, Monday, and that the development had sparked tension during the event.

But, Ateke in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, noted that such reported was misleading, fabricated and nothing but a figment of the writer’s imagination, laced with mischief and aimed at stirring unnecessary controversy in the region.

It read: “Contrary to the claims in the concocted report, King Ateke Tom’s birthday celebration held seamlessly, peacefully, and in high spirits. The celebration witnessed influx of respected leaders, dignitaries, friends, and well-wishers from across the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“We state that there was no time during the birthday event that confrontation, rebuke, or embarrassment, as alleged by the mischievous reporters, ensued between His Majesty and the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“The allegation that King Ateke Tom rejected monetary gifts from Dr. Otuaro and labelled him as insincere is not only baseless, but an insult to the intelligence of all who were present at the event.

“This falsehood seeks to sow seed of discord, damage reputations, and derail ongoing peace-building efforts in the region. We urge the public to disregard this cooked up narrative designed to mislead and misinform them.

“However, it is important to state that His Majesty is deeply interested only in the peace and development of Niger Delta and would not derail any event that would strengthen it.”

It, however, cautioned media practitioners and commentators against the dissemination of unverified and sensational information that threaten the peace and unity in the region, even as Ateke urged well-meaning Niger Deltans to focus on the bigger goal of regional development and transformation.