ASUU-AKSU begins indefinite strike over unfulfilled promises

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has commenced an indefinite strike following prolonged disputes over unpaid salaries, allowances, and the implementation of the N80,000 minimum wage.

Dr. Frank Namso, Chairman of ASUU-AKSU, disclosed this during a briefing with journalists at the university’s Obio Akpa Campus yesterday.

Dr. Namso explained that prior to the strike, the union made repeated efforts to engage both the institution’s management and the state government, but these attempts yielded no positive results.

The union congress unanimously resolved to begin an indefinite strike starting from 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, until their demands are met.

According to him, “This action aligns with the resolution passed at the recent ASUU National Delegates Conference, which authorizes any branch to embark on industrial action if salaries are unpaid by the third day of a new month.”

The issues driving the strike include non-payment of domestic servant and driver allowances, failure to implement the N80,000 minimum wage and arrears, and inadequate allocations for other specific allowances.

Additional concerns are the fraudulent payment of a ₦2,000 hazard allowance, non-implementation of 35% and 25% wage awards, delays in national promotions and payments, and non-payment for postgraduate lectures and supervision.

Dr. Namso also highlighted that academic staff have been denied domestic servant and driver allowances for thirteen years, while non-teaching staff continue to receive these benefits—a situation the union described as “disheartening” and in urgent need of review.