Assault on Rivers lga administrator: Hoodlums kill policeman, vigilante in Ahoada

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— A policeman and a vigilante member have been killed in Ahoada community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The two persons were reportedly killed by the gate of Ahoada-East council, following an attack by gunmen, Monday night.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the killing of one of its men and a vigilante member in Ahoaha-East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the victims were among the security personnel mobilised at the gate of the council secretariat to provide security following the crisis in the council.

It will be recalled that last week, the Administrator, Mr. Goodluck Iheanachor, appointed to man the council by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd) was brutalised and forced to resign his appointment.

Although, the police had claimed that the Chief Security Officer of the council and the Chief of Staff to the Administrator were behind the act and invited the duo for questioning.

But, Sunday, kinsmen of the manhandled council administrator, Iheanachor, had vowed to avenge the beating of their brother.

However, Monday night, hoodlums attacked the security formation at the entrance gate to the LGA secretariat and killed the policeman and vigilante member.

It was learned that the gunmen, who came on motorcycles had attempted to infiltrate the council secretariat when the security operatives stationed at the council shot to repel the invading hoodlums resulting in crossfire.

Confirming the development, Emeni Ibe, President of Orashi National Congress, ONC, said the incident occurred between hours of 8 and 9p.m., and that two persons died during the exchange of gunfire.

Ibe, however, called on youths of the council to drop their arms and give peace a chance while calling on security agencies to come to their aid.

Police confirm killing of cop, vigilante member

The state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, following report of the killings visited the area in company of other top officers of the command.

Police said the act was carried out by suspected cultists terrorising the area and identified two of the suspects.

The command in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by the Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, condemned the incident, describing same as brutal.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command condemns the brutal attack carried out by suspected cultists on June 23, 2025, about 8p.m. Armed assailants, led by two men, Umegbewe Kingsley a.k.a. ‘Gutam’ and one Opaka (surname unknown), believed to be leaders of the Iceland cult group, stormed the OSPAC office beside the Ahoada East Council Secretariat and opened fire on its operatives.

“During the assault, OSPAC operative, Ngozi Ipah, was shot. While escaping, the assailants also gunned down a police officer, Corporal Francis Friday, who was on special duty at the secretariat with the Special Intervention Squad, SIS.”

Iringe-Koko noted that police in a quick response had arrived the scene of the attack, but that the cultists fled on sighting the police team.

She said that both victims were moved to the Ahoada General Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

She further urged residents of the area to remain calm and cooperative with the police by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest station.