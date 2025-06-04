Arsenal release names of 20 players to be offloaded this summer [Full list]

Arsenal have released the names of 20 players set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer following the expiration of their contracts on June 30.
The list includes individuals from the men’s senior team, under-21s, under-18s, and the women’s squad. These departures are part of the club’s annual end-of-season review and include players who have represented Arsenal across various levels.
Full List of Departing Players
- Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
- Reece Clairmont
- Khayon Edwards
- Jakai Fisher
- Romari Forde
- Teyah Goldie
- Jimi Gower
- Jack Henry-Francis
- Lina Hurtig
- Amanda Ilestedt
- Jorginho
- Max Kuczynski
- Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand
- Ismail Oulad M’Hand
- Neto
- Brian Okonkwo
- Elian Quesada-Thorn
- Zacariah Shuaib
- Raheem Sterling
- Kieran Tierney
While many of the exits from the women’s team had been previously confirmed, this update provides a full overview of all players moving on.
Arsenal noted that the contracts of Chloe Kelly, Thomas Partey, and Michal Rosiak are due to expire in June 2025.
However, the club revealed that discussions are ongoing with these players, and further updates will be provided once decisions have been finalised.
