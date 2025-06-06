Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

Arsenal have moved into advanced negotiations with RB Leipzig for the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano confirmed the development on Friday via his official X account, noting that while talks are progressing, no deal is expected to be finalized over the weekend.

He posted: “Understand Arsenal are now advancing in negotiations for Benjamin Sesko after initial concrete talks reported last week. Discussions are underway and proceeding well between all parties involved, players & clubs. No agreement yet now or expected this weekend; but advancing.”

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season, following another second-place finish in the Premier League.

However, securing the services of the 21-year-old Slovenian forward will be a costly move, with RB Leipzig reportedly demanding £92.5 million.