Int’l Friendly: Arokodare’s goal secures 1-1 draw for Nigeria against Russia

image credit: Sputnik

The Super Eagles of Nigeria battled to a 1-1 draw against Russia in an international friendly held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Russia took the lead in the first half after Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi mistakenly turned the ball into his own net.

Despite the setback, both teams played an intense and evenly matched opening 45 minutes.

Nigeria responded strongly in the second half, piling pressure on the Russian defence.

Their efforts paid off when forward Tolu Arokodare netted with a fine finish —his first goal for the national team—to bring the Eagles level.

Both sides had chances to win it late on, but neither could find a breakthrough.

The result means Nigeria concluded their May/June international break unbeaten.

Vanguard News