Army uncovers 27 illegal oil bunkering sites in Niger Delta

…Arrests 43 Suspects, Recovers 161,000 Litres of Stolen Crude

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army on Sunday announced the arrest of 43 suspected oil thieves and the discovery of 27 illegal bunkering sites across the Niger Delta Region. Over 161,000 litres of stolen petroleum products were also recovered in the latest crackdown by troops of the 6 Division in collaboration with other security agencies.

According to the Army, the operations were conducted between May 26 and June 8, 2025.

Troops uncovered several illegal refining sites and connection points in Bayelsa:

At Zarama-Joinkrama 4, an illegal connection at Wellhead 10 linked to a refining site was discovered. Recovered items included five cooking ovens, five reservoirs, five dugout pits, a generator, and over 30,000 litres of stolen crude.

In Biseni Community, Yenagoa LGA, two illegal pipeline connections were found. Items recovered included 19 big pots, 18 drum pots, 36 drum receivers, 19 drum coolants, pumping equipment, six metallic receivers, and over 4,000 litres of refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Additionally, 27,600 litres of stolen crude stored in 460 sacks were seized.

At Luka Creek near Lagosgbene in Southern Ijaw LGA, another illegal refining site was uncovered with 1,500 litres of stolen products.

In Tamogbene, Ekeremor LGA, troops recovered 71 large pipes, 30 smaller pipes, a 40HP engine, and a wooden boat. Two suspects escaped.

A fibre boat, wooden boat, and a large barge containing over 27,000 litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were intercepted. Eight suspects were arrested.

At Dorger Land, Okrika LGA, a wooden boat carrying 18,980 litres of PMS was seized with three suspects apprehended.

Additional discoveries were made in Okarki Forest, Banana Creek (Ahoada West), and Degema LGAs.

At Egbema-Okolomade, Abua/Odual LGA, troops uncovered an illegal refining site containing two cooking ovens, drums, receivers, and over 3,000 litres of crude.

In Oyingbo, a truck (Reg. No. SML 204 VJ) loaded with 3,000 litres of crude in sacks was intercepted.

At Omoku, near the waterside, troops seized 2,700 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) in 45 sacks.

At Ekparakwa, along Ikot Abasi-Oruk Anam LGA, a suspect was arrested with 1,900 litres of stolen AGO in 63 nylon bags, hidden in an Infinity Jeep (Reg. No. APR 105 KX, Abia).

Two more suspects were arrested along Abak-Ikot Abasi Road in a Toyota Camry (Reg. No. UJ 804 KJA, Lagos) transporting 840 litres of PMS in 31 nylon bags.

In Warri South LGA, at Obodo, Ugbukoko, Jatumi, and Obofo Oil Fields, two wooden boats were discovered carrying 3,600 litres of stolen crude stored in 120 bags.

At Bennett Ogboloja, troops found two illegal refining sites, two ovens, two pumping machines, and a makeshift shop storing over 500 litres of refined AGO.

At Urakpa Gana waterside, Sapele LGA, four suspects were arrested with 57 sacks of stolen condensate (approx. 1,800 litres).

Troops also intercepted two vehicles (Reg. Nos. GWA 312 KZ and WWR 675 JU) carrying 1,630 litres of condensate in 47 bags.

Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, commended the troops for their dedication and urged them to sustain the momentum in the fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta.