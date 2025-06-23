Army raids kidnappers’ den in Ilorin, arrests 8 rescues 2 victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade, deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Patigi, successfully raided a notorious kidnappers’ den in Ilorin, Kwara State, arrested eight suspected kidnappers, and rescued two kidnap victims.

According to the Army, the coordinated raid on the suspected kidnappers’ enclave was part of sustained efforts to rid Kwara State of criminal elements and ensure public safety.

It stated:

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade launched a tactical operation on Saturday, 21 June 2025, targeting a hideout on the outskirts of Latandaji Village in Patigi Local Government Area.

“During the operation, the troops encountered mild resistance but swiftly overpowered the criminals with superior firepower.

“The raid resulted in the rescue of two kidnap victims, identified as Mr Amos Moses and Mr Philip Michael, and the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers.”

“However, one individual, Mr. Mohammed Mohammed, sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and was promptly evacuated to Bachita Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

“A further search of the area led to the recovery of two motorcycles and two expended cartridge shells, believed to have been used by the suspects.

“All arrested individuals are currently in military custody undergoing preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

“This operation underscores the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the country.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and actionable intelligence to security agencies, as we collectively work to dismantle criminal networks.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to protect communities and restore lasting peace in all areas of deployment.”