Army injects 6,195 fresh combatants to enhance operational readiness

The Nigerian Army is set to inject 6,195 fresh regular combatants into its fold to enhance strength and operational readiness.

The fresh combatants are members of the 88 Regular Recruit Intake (88RRI) who commenced training at the Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria on Jan. 13 and have completed the six months of rigorous military training.

A total of 6,450 candidates commenced the training in January, but 255 could not complete the training.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, is expected to be the reviewing officer at the passing-out parade of the new regular combatants who are expected to boost the manpower needs of the army.

These new recruits are expected to be deployed to the various theatres of operation across the country to combat the existential threats in the country.

They will undergo some kinds of specialised training that would prepare them to function effectively in their various areas of responsibility. (NAN)