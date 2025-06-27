Army initiates conflict resolution talks between Tiv and Fulani tribes in Taraba

By Kingsley Omonobi

In a bid to foster lasting peace and prevent further clashes, the Nigerian Army, through its 6 Brigade, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, convened a high-level conflict resolution dialogue between the Tiv and Fulani communities of Bali Local Government Area, Taraba State.

The engagement, part of the Army’s ongoing non-kinetic peacebuilding efforts, was aimed at addressing the root causes of recurrent communal tensions and promoting mutual trust between the two groups.

Held at the Brigade Conference Room in Jalingo, the meeting was conducted under the directive of the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Uwa underscored the importance of dialogue in conflict resolution and urged all stakeholders to embrace peace, tolerance, and forgiveness. He warned against inflammatory rhetoric or actions that could inflame tensions, stating that sustainable peace requires collective responsibility and active community participation.

He reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities through peaceful and inclusive means, emphasizing that true and lasting stability can only be achieved when local communities take ownership of the peace process.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders including political leaders, traditional rulers, youth representatives, and community influencers from both the Tiv and Fulani ethnic groups. It served as a platform to explore practical and durable solutions to the persistent insecurity in Bali LGA.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Chairman of Bali LGA, Hon. Dauda Aboki, commended Brigadier General Uwa for his proactive leadership. He assured that the local government and community leaders were fully committed to working with security agencies to maintain peace in the area.

A significant outcome of the dialogue was the signing of a peace pact by all attendees. The agreement included key resolutions such as a zero-tolerance policy towards criminal elements, respect for the rule of law, promotion of community cohesion, and a firm commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful and lawful means.

The initiative reflects the 6 Brigade’s strategic, non-kinetic approach to security and reinforces the vital role of inclusive dialogue in achieving long-term peace and stability across Taraba State.