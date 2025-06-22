Ari Jay releases “Apology” to music lovers

By Ayo Onikoyi

Jamika Entertainment new signee, Ari Jay has finally released her debut single ‘Apology’.

The young female artist recently won the Jamika Force music audition to become the latest addition to the music labels plethora of stars like Yung Bos, Koredianx and Church of Men.

Ari Jay who formerly went with the stage name Timmy Jay spoke to us on her inspiration for her new song,

“The song is inspired by love, I am a romantic at heart and I just felt a love song should be my first official release.”

‘Apology’ is an infusion of Afrobeats and RnB elements, these are the styles I am used to” She said.

Ari Jay is determined to break big into the Nigerian music scene and set herself apart from other female greats like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Ayra Starr.

Head of operations for Jamika Entertainment, Mr Stanley Ihensekhien further added that the young star is bound to be a household name with her infusion of traditional Yoruba folk singing into her modern Afrobeats style of music.

“She is going to be a superstar and win awards locally and internationally, just watch and see,” he said.