ARCON warns public over fake ads featuring Pastor Adeboye, Seun Okinbaloye

•Threatens legal action against Facebook

By Tunde Oso

THE Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has raised a red flag over the growing trend of fake, misleading, and unethical advertisements being circulated on social media platforms owned by Meta Inc.—notably Facebook and Instagram, expressing serious concern over the unauthorized use of high-profile public figures in these deceptive digital campaigns.

In a statement by the Director-General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the regulatory agency described the development as deeply troubling and indicative of a larger problem of digital advertising malpractice targeting unsuspecting Nigerian consumers.

“This is to inform the general public of series of exposure of fake and unethical advertisements on Facebook. Some of the Advertisements include: Image and voice of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s advertisement of cure for prostatitis (prostate cancer) for Dr Zayo Mokoena; Image and voice of Mr. Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television’s advertisement of erectile dysfunction for Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme; and Nigeria Custom Services impounded cars and bags of rice with solicitation for auction patronage from the general public,” the statement read.

ARCON disclosed that early investigations reveal the use of computer-generated and artificial intelligence technology to produce and disseminate the fraudulent videos. “A preliminary investigation shows that both Pastor Adeboye and Mr. Okinbaloye’s advertisements are computer/Al generated. The images and voices were used with the intention to mislead the public while the Nigerian Custom Services’ advertisement is a scam with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.”

The regulatory body also confirmed that these deceptive materials have primarily appeared on Meta platforms. “These and other similar advertisements have been monitored on Facebook and Instagram platforms owned by Meta Inc.”

In reaction to the rising threat of misinformation and exploitation via digital advertising, ARCON said: “ARCON will take all necessary steps including legal actions to sanction platform owners, advertisers, and advertisement agencies that engage in the exposure of unethical advertisements.”

To enhance oversight and enforcement, the Council disclosed that a special unit had been formed to combat such infractions in real time. “A special monitoring and enforcement task force has been mandated to track advertisements across all platforms, swiftly identify and flag non-compliant advertisements.”

ARCON also urged members of the public to take an active role in curbing the trend. “We urge the public to also support this initiative by reporting any advertisement which appears deceptive, unethical, illegal, and/or those with unrealistic claims/promises.”

Reiterating its mission to protect consumers and uphold the integrity of advertising in Nigeria, the Council called for renewed commitment from all advertising stakeholders.

“As we continue to work towards building a more ethical and consumer-protective advertising environment in Nigeria, we call on all stakeholders and the advertising community to recommit to the principles of truthful, legal, decent, and responsible advertising. The era of false and misleading advertising, advertisement and marketing communication is over.”