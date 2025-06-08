APGA Senatorial aspirant Ebuka Onunkwo gifts immigration officer ₦5m for arresting Enugu ritualist

By Vincent Ujumadu

Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, a senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South by-election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has gifted ₦5 million to Immigration Officer Prince Ugochukwu Orji for arresting a fleeing suspected ritualist from Enugu State.

The presentation took place at Onunkwo’s residence in Ihembosi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State. Onunkwo, who is also the Chairman/CEO of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd, described Orji’s action as a “powerful display of integrity.”

He explained that the gesture was part of Seahorse’s corporate social responsibility and a contribution toward promoting moral renaissance in Nigerian society.

Orji, an officer serving at the Nigeria–Benin Republic border, reportedly resisted several bribe offers—ultimately totaling ₦15 million—from the now-apprehended suspect, in a desperate bid to escape justice.

“Nigeria still has men of honour,” Onunkwo said. “Ugochukwu Orji stood in the gap when it mattered most. In a system where many are tempted to sell their conscience, he chose to uphold the law. Seahorse is giving him ₦5 million not just to appreciate his bravery, but to encourage a culture of truth and accountability in our nation.”

He urged the Nigerian government and the Immigration Service to officially recognize and promote Orji, stressing that such acts of integrity should be publicly rewarded.

“I call on the Nigerian Immigration Service to look into this case and consider rewarding Ugochukwu Orji. Let his action serve as an example—that honesty is possible in this country, and it pays. We must begin to celebrate those who choose integrity over impunity,” Onunkwo added.

He also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and civil society organizations to spotlight Orji’s courage and use his story to inspire ethical leadership and national transformation.

Recounting the events of that day, Orji narrated how the suspect, Mr. Levi Obieze (alias “Ezeani – E dey play, E dey play”), a man reportedly wanted for a string of ritual killings, attempted to cross the border on a motorcycle.

“Something about his face struck a chord,” Orji recalled. “I trailed him to the next checkpoint and stopped him. He denied his identity at first, claiming it was his brother in the photo. Then he tried to bribe me—₦3 million, ₦7 million, ₦10 million, and finally ₦15 million, with his wife promising to send the money.”

“I pretended to cooperate in order to detain him without raising alarm. Once I confirmed his identity with my superior, I handcuffed him and recovered voice notes from his phone that revealed efforts to cover his tracks.”

The officer’s act has since gained widespread commendation, standing as a symbol of integrity in Nigeria’s public service.