APC members ask Tinubu to intervene in Nsukka marginalization in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

Members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu North Senatorial district have urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in their alleged marginalization in the party by some leaders of the party in Enugu state.

The party members alleged that they have been schemed out in most appointments, excommunicated in critical decisions and even suspend from the leadership of the party in Enugu state.

They pointed accusing fingers to the minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji and the factional State Party Chairman, Ugochukwu Agballa as being responsible for their woes.

Expressing their anger, the party members asked the Minister, Nnaji, to clear the air on his alleged certificate scandal published in the media last year.

Speaking on behalf of the zone, the former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly Chief Eugene Odo warned the Minister to desist from insulting APC leaders in Enugu North district.

“Several of our leaders have been insulted and embarrassed by Ugochukwu Agballah and his cohorts while others have been purportedly suspended.

“Just last week, the Minister went to the United Kingdom to meet Enugu people living there, and most of the people he ran down were mainly from Enugu North. Our meeting has mandated me to travel to UK in July to clear the names of our leaders that have been maligned,” Odo said.

APC Board of Trustee member, Maj. Gen. JOJ Okoloagu (rtd) commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing their son, Chief Odo Eugene as a member of governing council UNN representing South East.

He however lamented that the duly elected executive members of the party from Nsukka zone have been relegated to the background, stating that they would not leave the party for anybody or group.

Also speaking, APC 2023 candidate for Igbo Eze North/ Udenu federal constituency Dr. Oby Aji said that the zone has the highest number of APC supporters in the state yet they are being marginalised in political appointment.

Other Chieftains at the meeting were, Zonal Chairman of the party, Chief Emma Idoko, APC candidate for Nsukka West Constituency, Mr Peter Ugwu, the state Public Relations Officer of the party, Member Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Nkem Oloto, among others.