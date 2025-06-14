APC, Jandor mourn Lagos council chairman Ashafa

The APC in Lagos State has expressed sadness over passing of Prince Musbau Ashafa, the Executive Chairman of Oto Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Ashafa died on Friday after a prolonged illness.

The State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, in a statement on Saturday, described Ashafa’s death as painful.

“The news of your passing, dear Hon. Musbau Ashafa, has left me with a heavy heart.

“As a fellow party member and brother, your departure is a painful loss, not just for me, but for our entire party.

“As Chairman of Oto-Awori LCDA, you played a pivotal role in shaping grassroots politics, leaving an indelible mark on our community.

“Your dedication, passion, and leadership inspired countless individuals, and your legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” Ojelabi said.

The APC boss said he had the privilege of working alongside Ashafa since his tenure as chairman of Ojo Local Government.

He added: “Your tireless efforts, unwavering commitment, and selfless service earned you the respect and admiration of us all.

“Your ability to bring people together, foster unity, and drive development will be deeply missed.

“It’s particularly tragic that you’ve left us at a time when your expertise and guidance are needed most, with local government elections just weeks away.

“You would have completed your eight-year tenure soon, and your absence will be felt deeply.

“As State Party Chairman, I am hit hard by this sudden loss. However, we must submit to the will of God, who knows best.”

Ojelabi commiserated with late Ashafa’s family, friends, and loved ones and the APC family.

He prayed to God to grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“May your soul rest in peace, dear Ashafa. Your contributions to our party and community will never be forgotten.

“May Almighty God comfort your family and grant them the fortitude to navigate this difficult period.

“May your legacy continue to inspire us, and may your memory remain a blessing to our party and community,” he said.

Also, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, described Ashafa’s death as a big blow.

Adediran, an APC chieftain, in a statement by his spokesman, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, expressed deep sadness over the incident.

Adediran described Ashafa as a dedicated public servant, who gave his all to the development of his community.

He lauded his commitment to grassroots governance and the welfare of the people of Oto-Awori.

“The death of Hon. Ashafa is a painful loss, not just to his family and the people of Oto-Awori, but to the entire state.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Oto-Awori community.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus,” Adediran said.

Ashafa, who was serving his second term as council chairman before his death, was a former APC Chairman in Otto-Awori LCDA.

The deceased was chairman of the old Ojo Local Government during the military regime of Gen. Sani Abacha.