APC Delta North dissolves LG and ward chairmen forums amid leadership dispute

…As Aniocha South APC members fault statement rejecting Nwoko’s endorsement

By Henry Umoru

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North Senatorial District, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, has announced the immediate dissolution of the Forum of Delta North APC Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen, along with the Forum of APC Ward Chairmen in the district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Eluaka cited the need to curb factional activities and uphold party discipline as reasons for the dissolution, emphasizing that the party would now engage directly with LGA and ward chairmen on an individual basis rather than through collective forums.

The move follows internal disagreements linked to the reported endorsement of Senator Ned Nwoko for a second term as the party’s leader in Delta North — a development that has stirred varied reactions among party members.

According to Eluaka, the decision was made in consultation with the party hierarchy, in response to what he described as “unnecessary positioning and unauthorized statements” by the now-dissolved forums, especially following their comments after a recent senatorial meeting held on June 14 at Senator Nwoko’s country home in Idumuje-Ugboko.

“These groups, which are not recognized in the APC constitution, have acted in ways that risk party unity and discipline. Any further activities by such bodies or other unauthorized groups will not be tolerated,” Eluaka stated.

He further warned that individuals found disregarding the directive would face disciplinary action in line with the party’s constitution.

“We urge all party faithful to remain loyal and focused on our shared goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the M.O.R.E Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori,” he added.

Aniocha South APC Faults Rejection of Nwoko’s Endorsement

In a related development, members of the APC in Aniocha South Local Government Area have distanced themselves from a recent statement that rejected Senator Nwoko’s endorsement as the party’s leader in Delta North.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of APC Aniocha South, Prince P.C. Izediunor, the group criticized the statement allegedly issued by their local chairman, Pastor Norbert Akachukwu Sochukwudinma, stating that it did not reflect the collective position of party executives or leaders in the area.

“That statement was released without consultation and does not represent the consensus of APC leaders and stakeholders in Aniocha South,” the statement read.

They emphasized that local party structures do not have the jurisdiction to determine leadership at the senatorial level, and urged members to uphold party unity and avoid divisive rhetoric.