APC chieftain urges Tinubu, Alia to take decisive action on Benue security

Benue Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, President Bola Tinubu and Chinedu Ikeagwuonwu Klinsmann.

By Bayo Wahab

An All Progressives Congresss chieftain in Anambra State, Pharmacist Chinedu Ikeagwuonwu Klinsmann, has called for coordinated, and strategic interventions to restore peace and stability in Benue State following the Yelewata massacre.

Klinsmann made the call ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the APC chieftain described the recent Yelewata attack in Guma Local Government Area, where over 100 lives were lost, as “a grim reminder that the clock has run out on half-measures and empty condolences.”

According to him, “Tomorrow’s meeting between the President and Governor Alia is a defining moment in the history of Benue,” adding that “the meeting must not end in photo ops and press soundbites — it must produce measurable outcomes.”

Citing the South-West’s Amotekun Corps as a viable model, Klinsmann called for the establishment of a legally backed Benue State Community Security Corps.

“We need a vigilant, community-based force equipped to gather local intelligence and respond swiftly to threats. This is not theory — it worked in Ondo, Oyo, and Ekiti, and it can work in Benue,” he said.

Klinsmann also recalled how Rajasthan’s rural constabulary system in India empowered local recruits to manage rural crime, reducing violent incidents by over 30% between 2008 and 2015.

“And in the case of Kenya, the Nyumba Kumi community policing program created neighborhood watch systems which, when supported by local chiefs, successfully curbed inter-ethnic violence in the Rift Valley,” he noted.

He urged the Federal Government to complement the Benue State Community Security Corps with joint military-police task forces supported by drones and satellite surveillance, while Governor Alia should operationalize community security networks capable of reporting threats in real time.

Klinsmann also pressed for an aggressive transition from open grazing to structured, clustered ranching.

“The President must fast-track the National Livestock Transformation Plan in Benue, while offering financial and technical support for ranch development,” he stated.

He noted that Benue’s anti-grazing law, if strictly enforced with federal support, could reduce herder-farmer clashes dramatically.

Klinsmann also advised the Benue State Government to enact land use charters, reinstate firm enforcement of the grazing law, and resource monitoring teams with vehicles and equipment.

The APC chieftain emphasised that both the Federal Government and the Benue State Government must adopt mobile apps, SMS hotlines, and community radio networks integrated into policing dashboards.

To enhance intelligence-sharing and responsiveness, he called for the deployment of additional tactical units, including drones and rapid-response teams, to Benue’s most vulnerable areas, such as Guma, Agatu, Otutkpo and Logo LGAs, along with the establishment of joint operations units combining military, police, and local vigilantes.

Klinsmann referenced success stories from Colombia, Uganda, and the Philippines, stating, “A simple alert system can prevent mass death — this is low-cost, high-impact intervention.”

He also called for the establishment of a permanent Benue Peace & Dialogue Forum, inclusive of traditional rulers, youth, women, and religious leaders.

“This approach mirrors the successful Jos Peace Dialogue Forum in Plateau State, which significantly de-escalated violence through inclusive dialogue from 2013–2015. What worked in Jos, Rwanda, South Sudan and Northern Ireland can work in Benue State. Dialogue, when institutionalized, is a potent antidote to recurring violence,” he said.

He urged President Tinubu to fund professional mediators and trauma counselors, while Governor Alia should convene a reconciliation summit within 30 days, backed by a white paper identifying culprits and victims of the Yelewata tragedy.

In an equally forceful tone, Klinsmann called for the creation of a Benue Youth Peace Corps for disarmament and reintegration of youths previously involved in violence. Drawing parallels from Sierra Leone and Colombia, he argued that “rehabilitation plus vocational training equals peace.” He stressed that idle, traumatized youths cannot be ignored in any genuine peace effort.

Raising the critical issue of internal sabotage, Klinsmann urged President Tinubu to order a full review of military and police operations in Benue, including the replacement of underperforming commanders and probing insider threats.

He advised Governor Alia to ensure transparency and follow through on allegations of complicity within security ranks. “Iraq’s battle against ISIS turned when insider threats were purged — Benue must learn from that,” he warned.

