APC boosts ADA to disrupt opposition ahead of 2027

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A high-stakes political drama is unfolding ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. A powerful coalition of opposition heavyweights; including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and several former allies of President Bola Tinubu, plans to merge with an established party to challenge the president’s bid for re-election.

But in what some insiders describe as a strategic distraction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly backing the creation of a new party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), to confuse Nigerians and divide the opposition. APC stalwart and Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has publicly mocked ADA, yet continues to spotlight it.

The Gathering Storm

Recently, the National Opposition Coalition Group (NOCG), chaired by Senator David Mark, held a key strategy meeting. Their goal: to defeat the APC in 2027. Attendees included Atiku, Obi, former APC Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, ex-governors Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), ex-Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, former SGF Babachir Lawal, ex-Speaker Aminu Tambuwal, ex-PDP Chairman Uche Secondus, former FRSC boss Osita Chidoka, and former MP Nnenna Ukeje.

Initially, the coalition planned to merge with a credible party such as the African Democratic Congress or the Social Democratic Party. However, minutes from the coalition’s New Platform Committee meeting held on 19 June at No. 23 Justice Fatai Williams Street, Asokoro, Abuja; seen by Sunday Vanguard, reveal a change in direction.

The Committee, led by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Dr Umar Ardo, resolved to “form an association named All Democratic Alliance” and “apply to INEC for registration as a political party,” adopting the slogan Justice for All.

ADA’s logo, inspired by maize, along with its constitution, manifesto, and interim leadership, with Chief Akin A. Ricketts as Protem Chairman and Abdullahi Musa Elayo as Protem National Secretary, were approved. Their vision: a “united, just, progressive” Nigeria.

ADA as the APC’s Trojan Horse

Insiders claim the APC is quietly fuelling the ADA narrative to derail opposition unity. Though Keyamo has mocked ADA as “a pedestrian joke” and “psychological warfare,” his comments continue to give the new party publicity.

The alleged strategy? Amplify ADA to fracture the coalition, playing Atiku’s northern influence against Obi’s southeastern base and pitting former APC defectors against each other; leaving voters unsure which platform truly represents the opposition.

INEC as the Trap

The New Platform Committee’s decision to register ADA with INEC on 19 June was intended to signal strength. However, sources suggest the APC may be pressuring INEC to fast-track ADA’s approval, effectively boxing the opposition coalition into a weaker, unproven party when compared to the ruling APC.

Keyamo’s dismissive remarks about ADA being just “an application” have only added to the confusion, disrupting the coalition’s momentum and shaking public confidence.

Coalition Under Pressure

The opposition’s message of change still resonates with millions of Nigerians. But the rising profile of ADA, helped along by the APC, risks painting the coalition as disorganised and divided.

With merger talks under threat and public attention shifting to ADA, the opposition must act fast to clarify its platform and reaffirm its unity.

Nigeria, Stay Sharp

Can the opposition sidestep the ADA distraction and rally behind a solid, unified platform? As Keyamo’s taunts continue to stoke ADA’s visibility, the coalition faces its toughest test yet.

Nigeria, don’t fall for the smoke and mirrors. Demand clarity. Choose wisely. By 2027, you’ll either celebrate a revolution, or witness another cycle of confusion and missed opportunities.