Anti-Tinubu coalition platform: Northern Democrats rule out ADC, SDP

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

…opt for new party

By John Alechenu

The League of Northern Democrats, a branch of the National Opposition Coalition Group responsible for shaping the strategic direction of the Opposition Coalition Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections, has recommended the formation and registration of a new political party.

“Dr. Umar Ardo, Convener of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), announced the decision on Saturday after reviewing available options for the coalition.

Ardo said, “After carefully examining the two leading proposals – fusing into an existing registered political party such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or registering a new political party.

“We conclude that it is best advantageous for the opposition to register a new party platform, presenting the most viable, principled and sustainable path forward.”

While justifying this position, Ardo explained that structural realities and risks prevail in existing political parties which could pose an existential threat to the goals of the coalition.

“The ADC, SDP and similar existing parties already possess entrenched ward, local government, state and zonal structures whose leadership tenures remain legally binding and often deeply resistant to reform”, he noted.

“For instance, the ADC chairman in Adamawa publicly declared that his mandate, secured in December 2022 in the Zaria convention, remains valid until December 2026; by which time the nominations were long over. This reality exists across the country in all existing parties.

“Fusing into such parties without full and prior harmonization of interests and control of these structures invites chaos, factionalism, litigation and paralysis.

“We (also) note the unfortunate breakdown of the NNPP fusion arrangement involving Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which devolved into disputes over leadership and candidacy even before primaries were concluded. Without sounding negative, the same fate may well befall any hasty fusion lacking ideological clarity or unified control.

“Contrary to certain fears, the timeframe between now and the 2027 elections is sufficient for a serious and focused coalition to register and build a credible new political party. Nigeria’s democratic space provides adequate legal and operational room to do so, as long as the process begins now.”

The LND equally made a case for ideological and symbolic importance of a new political platform.

He said, “We assert that the opposition movement we advocate is not just about seizing power. It is about presenting a national rebirth rooted in values, principles and competence.

“A newly formed party offers a clean ideological slate, a fresh institutional framework, and a compelling narrative of renewal, one capable of inspiring Nigerians who are disillusioned with recycled platforms and unfulfilled promises.

“In light of this, we resolve and recommend that the opposition coalition adopt the registration of a new political party as its primary course of action. The coalition should immediately initiate the process of establishing this new party, ensuring it carries a unifying name, a clearly defined ideology, and an inclusive leadership charter.

“This party must reflect the diversity of Nigeria while being firmly rooted in the principles of merit, justice, productivity, and patriotism. Any consideration of merging with or adopting existing political parties should be treated strictly as a fallback option to avoid confusion, internal divisions, and a loss of credibility.

“The League of Northern Democrats commits itself to actively mobilizing patriotic actors, civil society voices, and young Nigerians to rally behind this new formation as a credible vehicle for national redemption.”