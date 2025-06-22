Anti-Tinubu Coalition: No time for new party before 2027 — Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

…Denies linking Amaechi, El-Rufai, Atiku, Obi to registration of new party

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has ruled out the formation of a new political party ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing time constraints and the need for immediate political consolidation.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Lawal, a key figure in the emerging opposition coalition, confirmed that the group has opted to merge with an existing political party rather than pursue the rigorous process of registering a new one.

“We’ve concluded that we are joining an existing party. Critical members have already resigned to make room for new leadership,” Lawal said. “We’re finalising the list of leaders for key positions such as chairman, secretary, organising secretary, and treasurer.”

According to him, the coalition initially explored two options: the registration of a new party or the merger with an existing one. However, after assessing various political platforms—some plagued with legal battles and internal crises—the coalition settled for a party deemed to have minimal legal complications and greater flexibility for accommodation.

“Some parties had court cases, leadership tussles, or were simply unwilling to make room for us. But we’ve found one that is both welcoming and viable,” he added.

Lawal also addressed confusion stemming from the activities of a splinter group led by Dr. Usman Ardo, Convener of the League of Northern Democrats, who is pushing for the registration of a new party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

He accused the group of falsely associating political heavyweights such as Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi with the ADA initiative without their consent.

“Ardo has been name-dropping without authorisation. While we can’t stop him from trying to register a party, we’re focused on what is realistic. There’s simply not enough time to register and stabilise a new party before the 2027 election campaigns begin,” Lawal insisted.

The former SGF disclosed that the coalition is made up of ex-members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former ministers from the Buhari administration, and influential political figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi—though not as official representatives of their current political parties.

He also pointed to the deepening crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), suggesting it presents an opportunity for the coalition to attract disaffected members.

“If Nyesom Wike takes over PDP, 90% of the members who oppose him won’t join APC. They’ll likely come to us, and that will significantly boost our strength,” he said.

Lawal further revealed that legal steps required for the coalition’s merger with the selected party are nearly complete. The party has already convened its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) meetings to accommodate the incoming members.

He emphasized that members of the coalition are joining as individuals, not under the banner of any political bloc or party.

“Many of us are former APC members. Atiku and Obi are with us, but not as official emissaries of their current platforms. This is an independent initiative aimed at providing a genuine alternative for Nigerians,” Lawal clarified.

He reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to building an inclusive and credible political platform that can offer a strong challenge in the 2027 elections.

“We believe this is the most practical and strategic path forward. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or deliberately misleading,” Lawal concluded.