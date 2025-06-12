Anti-Tinubu coalition dead on arrival, says FCT minister, Wike

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu declared yesterday that though the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, was not yet a member of ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the party was open to receive him whenever he decides to defect.

Tinubu, who stated this when he commissioned the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District, noted that with Wike, APC would continue to be in a joyous mood, while the party’s rivals would continue to writhe in pains.

He said: “We have somebody in Nyesom Wike, he is not a member of my party, but yet the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him because we will enjoy him in singing ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us”.

On the project, the President said residents of Gishiri community affected by the construction, had since been relocated and compensated, saying the government did not grab land.

He said the project represented more than a stretch of asphalt, but affirmed his commitment and transformational posture under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Since assuming office in May 23, this administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration. Today, we see tangible proof of that philosophy in action. The corridor was underdeveloped for years, despite the central role in Abuja master plan.

‘’Today, that narrative has changed. What was once missing as a link is now a modern, functional and durable infrastructure. The artery, fully realised through the leadership of the FCT administration, under Minister Nyesom Wike.

“This road will ease traffic congestions around central Abuja and improve connectivity to developing districts, such as Katampe, Jahi and Mabushi.

“It will stimulate housing and business growth, while serving as a foundation for future city integration. Infrastructure is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration, and economic opportunity.

“We recognise that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure, connecting people, cities, and industries. There is no way industrialization will flourish without good roads. We are investing in roads, rail, power, health care, education, and digital infrastructure.

‘’It is only through these coordinated and integrated developments we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. I promise you, we will,” the President added.

‘Dead Coalition’

Earlier in his welcome address, the minister, Nyesom Wike, thanked the president for his support to the FCT Administration without which, he said, the project and others could not have been achieved.

While noting that there were some people not happy that the president was enhancing the country’s infrastructural landscape, Wike said the planned coalition by the opposition against the president was already dead on arrival.

He said: “Let me first of all convey the happiness and appreciation of the people of FCT. I am sure that when you came out of the vehicle, you saw how happy the people were. That is to tell you they appreciate and recognise the good works you are doing.

‘’Like you said yesterday (Tuesday), there are some people that whatever you do, they will never be happy. They were born not to be happy, and so there is nothing you can do about it. But those who appreciate, who are happy, you can see how elated they are.

‘’That tells you that the day you go to the satellite towns, what will happen will be something else because they have never had it so good. It is unbelievable.

“I hardly watch some stations but sometimes, I don’t know how spiritually I was touched to just tune and start watching. This morning I was touched and was watching. I didn’t know that people can be pained. I didn’t know. And now I know there are such people that are pained.

‘’My duty now is to continue to give them high blood pressure. ‘As e dey pain them, e go dey sweet us. As e dey sweet us, e go dey pain to them’. That is my job. I will be happy every time, moving, laughing, and then they will be there fighting and shouting.

“So, Mr President, we want to thank you that for making us part of this revolution that is going on. Your good works have killed the coalition. I was thinking that truly, there would be a coalition. So I told my people, make sure every national television must hook in, so they (coalition) can see what is happening every day.

‘’If they turn to ADBN, they are watching Mr President. If they turn to TVC, it is Mr. President. If they go to Channels, Mr President. If they go to NTA, Mr President. Even the one I don’t watch, Arise TV, it is Mr President.

‘’So, they have no choice, and they must watch it and watch it for 17 days. There is nothing they can do. So, sir, Abuja people say I should tell you, please, they are happy, that though you have given them 10 days, the other ones will be shared by the vice president, Senate president and speaker. But please help us, so that these people who say they are not happy, their BP will keep going up.

“By Friday (tomorrow), we will go to Apo, 15-kilometre road to Wassa. By Monday, we will be in N5, Life Camp. By Tuesday, INEC headquarters, so, they wouldn’t know what to do. Coalition is bound to fail and it has failed.’’