Anambra South by-election: Go for consensus candidate, Soludo advises APGA aspirants

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

As the date for the Anambra South senatorial by- election to fill the vacancy created by the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah draws near, the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has advised aspirants of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to aim at producing a consensus candidate for the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has already fixed August 16, 2025 as the date for the poll.

There are six APGA aspirants for the election and intensive lobbying and subtle campaign had since begun. The aspirants are Ebuka Onunkwo, a businessman, Dr. Pascal Agbodike, a member of House of Representatives for Ihiala federal constituency, Patrick Ubajiaka, Hon Chris Azubogu, who was a former member of House of Representatives for Nnewi North/South and Ekwusigo, Emma Nwachukwu, and Akai Egwuonwu, a businessman.

According to Governor Soludo, the six senatorial aspirants of the party should meet and select a consensus candidate ahead of the election.

The move, it was gathered, is aimed at curbing excessive campaign spending, as well as to foster internal unity, and avoid post-primary litigations that usually trail fiercely contested party nominations.

Soludo was said to have given the aspirants three options namely, to agree on a consensus candidate, empower him (the governor) to select one of them;, or proceed to a full-blown primary election.

At a stakeholders’ meeting in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area, Professor Soludo justified his directive, warning against the monetization of the primary.

“Whoever emerges must be accepted by all. Anyone who can’t accept this process is free to leave and meet us on election day. APGA will win this bye-election,” he said.

The state chairman of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, clarified that the governor’s position was advisory and not mandatory. “It’s a suggestion to help us avoid the logistics and tensions of a primary. If it fails, we’re fully prepared to conduct a credible, transparent primary,” he said.