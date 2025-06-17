Anambra: Soludo approves N15m for mass burial of 43 victims of communal crisis

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the sum of N15 million for the oil-bearing Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area to support the mass burial of 43 indigenes who lost their lives during an internal crisis in November 2021.

The State Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Anthony Ifeanya, presented the cheque on behalf of the governor to the President General of Ogwuaniocha Progressive Association, Honourable Vitalis Ekweanua, in the presence of other stakeholders from the community.

The communal crisis not only claimed lives but also led to the destruction of numerous homes, forcing residents to flee the area.

While commending the community for fostering peace, Ifeanya announced Governor Soludo’s readiness to bring developmental projects to the area.

“Ogwuaniocha people must get everything that is due to them as a host community under the watch of Governor Soludo,” the commissioner stated.

Receiving the cheque, Honourable Ekweanua expressed appreciation for the governor’s gesture. He explained that the community had been sourcing funds for the mass burial in their efforts to restore lasting peace.

However, he lamented that despite state intervention, the community remains deserted and in dire need of rehabilitation.

“The N15 million support is a welcome development, but the community is asking for more government presence in infrastructural development.

Our children no longer attend school because all the schools—primary and secondary—were destroyed during the crisis. About 90% of the houses, including mine, were destroyed beyond repair. Our healthcare facilities were also affected,” he said.

He further highlighted the challenges caused by oil exploration in the area, including halted farming and fishing activities due to oil spillage, with no compensation paid to affected residents.

“For the past three years, we have lived in fear, pain, and hunger. Our traditional ruler has remained missing since the crisis began in November 2021,” he said.

The PG appealed for Governor Soludo’s urgent intervention to rehabilitate affected infrastructure and construct a bridge across the Ulasi River to link Umunankwo with Ihiala Local Government Area.

He described Soludo as a “God-sent governor” and pledged the community’s full support for his re-election in the November 8, 2025 governorship election.