Anambra Polls: Allow free and fair election, ADC urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu.

…Says Political Interference in Monetary Policy Undermines Democracy

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Ahead of the 2025 Anambra State governorship election, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure a free and fair electoral process in the state.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday during the presentation of a Certificate of Return and party flag to the ADC’s governorship candidate, John Chuma Nwosu, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, appealed to President Tinubu to uphold democratic principles and allow the people’s will to prevail.

“Mr. President, allow free and fair elections. These young men are ready to contest. Let them have a level playing field. Let the people’s votes count. If you do this, Nigeria’s democracy will be on the path to recovery,” Chief Nwosu said.

He further urged the President to preserve the independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and to support local businesses, warning that ongoing political manipulation of monetary policies is harmful to both the economy and democracy.

“You can play politics in many areas, but not with the financial system. Manipulating figures for political advantage only worsens our economic crisis,” he warned.

Chief Nwosu criticized what he described as the government’s failure to settle domestic debts, noting that while foreign debt repayments are prioritized, local contractors and SMEs are suffering.

“Our local debts have risen above ₦100 trillion. Businesses are shutting down, contractors are unpaid, and yet funds meant to support them are withheld. On paper things may look fine, but in reality, we’re below ground zero.”

He reminded President Tinubu of his pro-democracy legacy as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in 1993, urging him not to betray those ideals.

“What we are seeing today is not what we fought for. Democracy should be about truth, transparency, and fairness,” he said.

Chief Nwosu also raised concerns about the state of the economy, citing soaring poverty rates, rampant inflation, and persistent insecurity.

“Poverty is at an all-time high—about 75%. Inflation is out of control, insecurity persists. Yet we’re playing politics with monetary policy. It’s maddening.”

He emphasized the need for independent institutions and honest data as prerequisites for economic recovery.

“You cannot build a strong economy on manipulated figures. Let the Central Bank operate independently. Truth is essential for any meaningful recovery.”

On his part, John Chuma Nwosu, the ADC governorship candidate, pledged to run a government anchored on transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and sustainable development if elected.

“We are aware of the unmet needs of Ndi Anambra. We will build a government that listens and delivers. We are obligated to uphold the rights of citizens and deliver the dividends of democracy across the state,” he said.

Nwosu extended gratitude to his supporters and called for unity among all Anambra people, regardless of political affiliation.

“To those who supported this journey, thank you. To those who didn’t, we extend a hand of fellowship. It’s time to come together for the good of Ndi Anambra.”

He concluded by declaring that the people now have a credible alternative to the current administration.

Also speaking at the event, the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Saidu, reaffirmed the ADC’s commitment to promoting genuine democratic ideals and providing a platform for inclusive governance.