Anambra guber: Why Soludo is yet to begin campaign – APGA

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says Gov. Chukwuma Soludo chose to focus on infrastructure development rather than campaigning ahead of the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra.

Dr Ejimofor Opara, National Publicity Secretary, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Awka, while explaining the reason APGA had not yet commenced its campaign.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had released the final list of candidates for the upcoming election and announced that official campaigns would begin on June 11.

However, since the campaign window opened, only a few of the 16 registered political parties have launched their campaigns.

Opara stated that numerous individuals had reached out to him about their campaign plans following INEC’s announcement of the official kickoff on June 11.

“First, as a government, there are deadlines that Gov. Soludo has set for himself and everyone on the Solution team.

“Thus, a campaign at this time would be more of a distraction, and residents will not accept excuses.

“Across the length and breadth of the state, Soludo is stamping indelible footprints that require consolidation; nothing will veer him off this track.

“For the first time in the state’s known history, residents will be making a decision based on massive evidence of sterling performance, not hearsay.

“So, for now, Soludo is very busy, and APGA encourages him to remain focused. Our vehicle is sound, and the road ahead is clear,” he said. (NAN)