Anambra guber: APC’ll deploy grassroots-based campaign to sweep poll – Ukachukwu

The Anambra APC says it will deploy grassroots-based campaign strategy to sweep the November 8 governorship poll.

The party’s governorship candidate, Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, said this on Thursday at the party Secretariat in Awka, while inaugurating 52 support groups for grassroots campaign mobilisation.

The groups came from the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Ukachukwu said: “Our campaign will be based on each of the 21 LGAs.

“From there, we will move to the 326 wards and 5,720 polling units in the state.”

“Don’t give me strategy to win the state, give me the strategy to win your wards and polling units.

“If we win all the wards and polling units, we will win the state election.

“Therefore, go home and be the director of campaign in your wards and polling units to enable us win.”

The APC flag bearer promised to give the state quality and purposeful leadership, when elected.

He charged the over 980 persons from the groups to go to the grassroots to mobilise voters.

“Make sure you keep your voter cards safe and also tell our supporters to do the same.

“Our National Secretariat and Mr President have given us the mandate to go and win Anambra governorship,” he said.

The former Head of logistics of Labour Party in Anambra, Mr Ozigbo Fabian, who led a support group of some LP members to the event, promised to support APC.

“I am excited to be here with some members of the LP to support Ukachukwu and APC because they have something special to offer Anambra,” he said.

He expressed optimism that APC would win the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 15 political parties are in the race to stop Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s second term bid on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.