Anambra Govt vows to resolve N900m unpaid diesel contract claims

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Anambra State Government has assured contractors who supplied diesel for powering streetlights between March and April 2022 that it will investigate and resolve complaints over unpaid contracts reportedly worth N900 million.

The contractors, who gathered at the Government House, Awka on Thursday, appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene, stating that only seven out of 71 contractors have been paid for the supplies made during the transition period from the previous administration.

Addressing the group, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi, promised that the state would look into the matter. He assured that if it is confirmed the contractors have not been paid, appropriate steps would be taken to remedy the situation.

“We are going to verify the claims thoroughly to avoid issues of double payment, especially as some contractors have acknowledged receiving their dues,” Ezeajughi stated. He also appealed for patience and commended the contractors for their peaceful approach, noting their loyalty to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Earlier, contractor Hon. Nnaemeka Oraka explained that they continued their diesel supply after the March 17, 2022 handover from former Governor Willie Obiano to Governor Soludo, under the understanding that street lighting would remain operational. However, payments stopped after February 2022, with the new administration urging them in April to continue supplies.

“In May, we were instructed to stop, yet fueling continued in June and those suppliers were paid, while our payments for March and April remain outstanding,” Oraka said.

He emphasized that their demands are not politically motivated. “We are loyal APGA members. I personally hosted His Excellency in Nimo after his election victory. Governor Soludo remains our choice for the November 8 governorship election and we believe he will serve for eight years,” he affirmed.