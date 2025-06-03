Anambra govt to establish electricity commission to promote industrialisation

Dr Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information in Anambra says the state Government has concluded plans to establish Electricity Regulatory Commission to promote industrialisation and economic growth in the state.

Mefor disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of the 10th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meetings in Awka on Tuesday.

He said that no delay will drop the plan to implement the recently assented Anambra State Electricity Regulation Commission Act.

The commissioner said that the government would also launch a recruitment drive for subject-matter experts to join the new commission.

He said the government also resolved that facilities used as “Holding Places For Child Beggars “would be Confiscated and Sealed.

According to him, this is Compliance with “Extant Law” in accordance with the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025.

Mefor further disclosed that the government had awarded projects that would better the lives of the people and generate internal revenue for social and economic development of the state.

He named one of the approved contracts to include the construction of a Warehouse for Pharmaceutical Grade Kaolin at Anambra State Kaolin Plant, Ukpor.

Mefor noted that the contractor, Strata Projects Ltd Contract Sum is ₦190,482,467.94 while its duration is Eight weeks from the day of mobilisation.

The commissioner added that there would be supply and installation of a 750 KVA Transformer at Anambra State Kaolin Plant, Ukpor.

He said that the Contractor: Zamlic Ventures Ltd Contract Sum was ₦110,114,510.60, with a duration of Eight weeks from the day of mobilisation.

Mefor said the procurement and supply of official uniforms and operational gears to Ocha Brigade, would be handled by Anambra State Supplier: Analiro Enterprises Ltd with a contract Sum of ₦155,653,550.00.

He said that the government had explored how to completely restore Anambra society, reshape its moral and social structures, and establish the project as a lasting legacy.

The commissioner disclosed that the height of the meeting was the rebirth of new Anambra Government House Mini City to “Light House Awka”.

Mefor said that the decision was based in keeping with Anambra State’s slogan, “Light of the Nation