Anambra Govt approves N2.1bn for additional works on Gov’t House

The Anambra Government has approved the sum of N2, 098,870,490.78 for six projects across the state.

Dr Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information, disclosed this at the end of the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

Mefor explained that the fund was for contracts awarded, which include the construction and modelling of the State Rehabilitation Centre at Nibo at the cost of N417.2 million and relocation and expansion of the Solution Hub/Park at Aroma, Awka at the cost N72.6 million.

He said the fund would also cover contract sum for the construction of walkway and flooring, installation of kerbs, and aesthetic enhancement of the Ekwulobia flyover for N414. 1 million, as well as additional works on the six-hall high court building complex at the cost N341 million.

”It will also cover N790.2 million for additional works on the construction of 17 unit duplexes at the new Commissioners’ Quarters and construction of additional perimeter fencing, storm water drainage fences at the Safari Park, Agulu Lake for N62.9 million,” he said .

The commissioner added that the council had also approved the opening of the Solution Fun City, Awka to the general public on June 28.

According to him, Afro High Life musician, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N’abania alongside other artistes from the state including Umu-Obiligbo and others would perform on that day.