Anambra CP orders detention of 3 police officers over allegations of corruption

By Dorin Nnademere

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu has ordered the detention of three Police Inspectors over an allegation of corruption.

He further directed the immediate commencement of internal disciplinary proceedings against the officers.

The police boss, who gave the order during interrogation of the officers, frowned at the poor character exhibition when they accosted an unsuspecting member of the public during a security patrol, forcibly searched his phone and extorted the victim.

He reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force, as a disciplined, transparent, responsible, responsive and accountable institution will never condone any form of abuse of office, corruption and sundry unprofessional conduct, noting that such anomalies, aside from negating the professional calling of the police, were unacceptable as they affect the entire execution of policies and directives, thereby widening the trust gap between the citizens and the Force.

Recall that a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in the state, Kamsi Okeke reached out to the Commissioner of Police in his office and reported how he was extorted by the three police Inspectors in a commercial vehicle on his way back to school in Onitsha few weeks ago.

The Police boss, who reportedly gives unrestrained access to people to report their cases directly to him, swiftly swung into action and summoned the police officers after they were identified and set up an investigative team to handle the case.

Speaking with Vanguard after hearing the action taken by the police boss, the student commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetukon for posting such a vibrant and operationally active Commissioner of police to the state.

According to him, “I use to dread policemen but the decisive action taken by CP Orutugu has made me to repose trust in the force. I am greatly overwhelmed and I thank God that I was able to summon courage to enter his office, after hearing that he has an open door policy, to lay my complain.”