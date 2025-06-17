Anambra 2025: My mission is to make Anambra work – APC candidate Ukachukwu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the upcoming November 8 election in Anambra State, has declared that his ambition to occupy the Government House is driven by a mission to provide the necessary indices that will make the state function optimally across all sectors.

Speaking during a homecoming visit to the staff, students, and members of the Old Boys Association of his alma mater, Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha, Ukachukwu said his dream of retiring in Onitsha—nurtured since his days as a student in the 1980s—was dashed by successive governments’ failure to provide a safe and functional state.

“This is not just a victory for me, but for all of us as Dengramites (members of DMGS Old Boys Association Worldwide, DOBA Ww). I am in this race to provide the missing indices that will make Anambra work, so our people—especially distinguished indigenes who desire to retire at home—can do so in peace and comfort,” he stated.

Ukachukwu lamented the decline in Anambra’s appeal due to insecurity and lack of infrastructure, promising to reverse the trend if elected. He noted that DMGS has produced distinguished personalities across various sectors and that it is time a Dengramite ascends to the highest office in the state.

“My alma mater is excited because they know we can fix Anambra. DMGS produces people of great value, and anyone who passed through this school is capable of solving problems. It’s our turn to lead the state,” he said.

Ukachukwu emphasized the need for closer ties with the federal government to improve the state’s fortunes. “Nigeria operates a federal economy. If the Federal Government deploys security and resources to a state, the state must be able to manage them effectively. Under my watch, Anambra will become a fully integrated part of the federal structure under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He pledged to ensure efficient use of both federal allocations and internally generated revenue, stressing that Anambra will regain its rightful place as the “Light of the Nation.”

On his development plans, Ukachukwu said security, infrastructure, empowerment, and economic growth are top priorities. “Security is fundamental. But beyond that, we must provide enablers for businesses to thrive. You cannot plant on concrete and expect a harvest—you must prepare the ground.”

He further emphasized economic empowerment and poverty reduction. “We must tackle hunger and frustration. Some people turn to crime because of despair. We must lift people up.”

Reflecting on Anambra’s industrial history, he recalled the existence of major companies in the past, lamenting that many—including his own—are now shut down or operating as mere warehouses. “We are excellent traders in Anambra, but it’s time we evolve into manufacturers producing what we sell.”

Earlier, the National President of DOBA Ww, Dr. Sunny Chuba Nwachukwu, and the Principal of DMGS, Ven. Chigozie Anieto, congratulated Ukachukwu on his emergence as APC candidate and prayed for his success at the polls.

They also urged him to support the upcoming DOBA centenary convention scheduled for July 26–27, 2025, and to contribute to infrastructural development at DMGS.

“The support and prayers of this global alumni body are with you. We ask that you give sacrificially towards projects that will secure the future of this great institution and keep it a beacon of academic and moral excellence,” they said.