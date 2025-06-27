Anambra 2025 campaign: ADC, YPP pay N50m levy

By Vincent Ujumadu

In compliance with the N50 million levy imposed on the candidates for the November 8 Anambra governorship election by the Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, two political parties – All Democratic Congress, ADC, and Young Progressives Party, YPP, – have paid the money.

The John Nwosu Campaign Organisation and the ADC, as well as the Deputy Governorship of YPP, Chief Uzu Okagbue paid the amounts for their parties in full at the ANSAA headquarters in Awka.

ANSAA imposed the amount on the governorship candidates and their parties to enable them display political campaign advertisements and materials in the course of their campaigns.

The CEO and other officials of ANSAA were on hand to receive the representatives of the two parties and acknowledged the receipt for the payment and issued them receipts and certificates accordingly.

In his speech, the ADC candidate, however, observed that the political campaign advertisement levy, even with the best of intentions, does not avail candidates a level playing field, noting that it could abridge free speech by executive fiat.

“If by God’s grace I become the governor, such prohibitive laws will be amended with a view to having fair electoral practices, playing level field and political space that does not confer undue advantage to the incumbent office holder”, he said.

Also speaking during his party’s visit to ANSAA, Okagbue said YPP is not only ready for the contest, but primed to lead.

He said that beyond fulfilling the requirement, the moment echoes something far greater for YPP in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said: “This payment is our declaration of intent; bold, structured, and uncompromising. It speaks to our integrity, our commitment to due process, and our disciplined approach to governance.

“In an era where political engagement is often reduced to noise and improvisation, YPP brings a refreshing difference: a campaign anchored on vision, substance, and service.”

He said the next governor of Anambra State, Sir Paul Chukwuma , is not driven by mere ambition, but by a compelling urgency, to restore dignity to governance, transparency to leadership, and tangible prosperity to Anambra people.