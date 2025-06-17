Anambra 2025: APC candidate Ukachukwu unveils ward-based campaign strategy

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 8, 2025 election in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has launched his campaign, announcing that his strategy will focus on grassroots engagement at the ward level.

Speaking during a campaign stop in Ayamelum Local Government Area, Ukachukwu led party officials to interact with local residents and formally inaugurated campaign teams for each ward.

He commended the people of Ayamelum for their overwhelming support during the APC primaries and emphasized that all campaign resources and support would be disbursed directly to the wards.

“I don’t want anyone coming to my town or to Awka to claim they are the ones delivering their local government. Everything will go directly to the wards,” Ukachukwu said.

He added that each ward is expected to register at least 400 people, noting that from July, those registered would begin receiving stipends. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that all registered individuals possess valid voter cards.

Describing Ayamelum as the “food basket” of Anambra State, Ukachukwu pledged to support farmers and even participate in farming activities himself to promote food sufficiency.

“If elected governor, I will provide loans to farmers and ensure their protection across the state. Anambra must be safe and productive for farming,” he assured.

Ukachukwu also highlighted the need for Anambra State to align politically with the federal government. “We need to take Anambra to the center so that we can benefit from what other APC-controlled states are enjoying,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, APC State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, stressed that the upcoming governorship campaign would differ from past efforts.

“This won’t be the usual running around. Everyone must work hard to deliver their polling unit. We’ve suffered long enough; it’s time for our state to connect with the center. Ukachukwu and Uche Ekwunife are the leaders who will take us to the Government House come November,” Ejidike declared.