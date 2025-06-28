Anambra 2025: AA candidate, Ozo Jeff Nweke pays N50m ANSAA campaign fee

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Ozo Jephat Nweke, ha paid the mandatory N50m political campaign levy imposed by the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, ANSAA for candidates contesting the November 8 election.

Nweke, who is the fourth contestant to pay the fee, said that with the latest development, his campaign posters, handbills, billboards, branded vehicles and others would be seen across the 326 electoral wards of the Anambra State and beyond.

The security expert and entrepreneur was represented at the occasion by his running-mate, Mr Obi Elvis Anayochukwu and some party members.

He expressed confidence of victory on the November 8 gubernatorial election, assuring that he would soon be reaching out to the electorate accordingly.

According to him, the forthcoming election is between AA and others, stressing that at the end, Anambra people would have their say by voting a candidate with passion to feed the nation, secure and upright the masses.

“We have confidence on winning the election. AA is not new. Ozo Nweke is a figure, a household name within Anambra State and beyond.

“We are seeing and hearing from the masses on who will be their choice. We are well positioned to change Anambra state for good, starting with security of lives and property, to attraction of foreign and local investors and others,” he added.

The Managing Director of ANSAA, Mr Tony Ujubuonu, had a fortnight ago, announced the imposition of campaign fee for all the candidates for the election.

He had insisted that the agency would use the relevant laws of the land to prosecute any politician, contestant or political party that would display outdoor advertisements without first making the N50 million payment.