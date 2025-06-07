Amnesty interfering in Nigeria’s affairs, says South-South Group

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The South-South Youth Amalgamation (SSYA) has accused Amnesty International (AI) of meddling in Nigeria’s internal affairs and undermining national leadership.

The group described the organization’s recent reports on Nigeria’s security situation as biased, misleading, and a threat to the country’s sovereignty.

In a statement signed by its Convener, John Albert Clarkson, the SSYA claimed that AI’s actions follow a pattern of selective reporting aimed at discrediting Nigerian leaders.

Clarkson alleged that Amnesty International played a similar role during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, contributing to his electoral defeat in 2024.

“We find these reports not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to undermine the sovereignty of our nation in the same manner they discredited the leadership of our former President, Goodluck Jonathan,” Clarkson said.

The group accused AI of overstepping its mandate, acting as a political tool rather than an impartial human rights organization. Clarkson argued that AI’s reports fail to acknowledge the complexities of Nigeria’s security challenges and instead paint a one-sided picture of chaos and ineptitude.

“Amnesty International has a history of overstepping its mandate, often acting as a political tool rather than an impartial human rights organization. The recent reports on Nigeria are no exception,” he stated.

The SSYA also highlighted AI’s alleged role in shaping public perception against President Jonathan during his tenure, claiming it contributed to his rejection by the Nigerian electorate.

Clarkson asserted that Jonathan’s policies, particularly in addressing insurgency and regional instability, have since been vindicated as Nigeria experiences political stability and economic growth.

“Today, as Nigeria witnesses a resurgence in political stability and economic growth, it is clear that President Jonathan’s policies were more effective than AI would have the world believe,” he added.

Drawing parallels with other countries, the SSYA pointed to instances where AI’s operations were restricted or expelled by governments accusing it of foreign interference. Examples included Russia, India, Turkey, and Venezuela, where AI was accused of promoting anti-government agendas or colluding with destabilizing forces.

The group called on Amnesty International to adopt a more balanced and context-aware approach to its reporting. It also urged the Nigerian government to reassess its engagement with the organization, emphasizing the need to prioritize accurate and unbiased information.

“We call on our government to distance itself from the activities of Amnesty International and to reconsider its support for the organization,” Clarkson said.

The SSYA urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against biased narratives and to hold organizations like AI accountable for their actions.

“Let us stand together in defense of truth and justice, and let us not waver in our commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and integrity,” he added.