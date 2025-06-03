AMCE answer to Africa’s $2.5bn medical tourism challenge — Oluranti Doherty,

By Chioma Obinna

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) is a pioneering quaternary-level, multi-specialty medical institution located in Abuja, Nigeria. Developed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with King’s College Hospital, London, the AMCE aims to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Africa by providing world-class services in oncology, cardiology, haematology, and general healthcare.

With a robust research and education program, the centre is dedicated to addressing critical gaps in specialised healthcare and curbing medical tourism by offering advanced procedures such as stem cell transplantation and state-of-the-art treatments for various diseases.

The facility opens in June 2025 to serve over 50,000 patients annually, creating approximately 3,000 jobs and strengthening key supply chains in pharmaceuticals and healthcare provision across the continent.

Chioma Obinna spoke to Oluranti Doherty, the Managing Director of Export Development at Afreximbank, under whose leadership, Afreximbank has spearheaded several transformative initiatives, including AMCE. Excerpts:

Idea for AMCE and what it aims to address

The bold AMCE vision was borne out of the personal experience of the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, to address the persistent challenges in accessing high-quality healthcare across the continent.

For decades, Africans have been compelled to seek medical care abroad, often at great financial and emotional cost. Our goal is to bring world-class healthcare within reach, eliminating the need for costly international travel and associated expenses such as accommodation, while ensuring that quality medical treatment, including advanced diagnostics, training, and research, is available right here in Africa.

By doing so, we aim to curb outbound medical tourism, develop a robust pipeline of local healthcare professionals, and foster innovation in medical research tailored to the continent’s unique needs. In essence, the vision is to expand access to quality care, retain medical talent, conserve foreign exchange, and generate employment throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

How does this project reflect Afreximbank’s commitment to Africa-led development and transformation?

AMCE Abuja is a clear reflection of Afreximbank’s commitment to fostering Africa-led development. We believe that Africa’s transformation must be driven by solutions from within the continent.

This project is not just about importing foreign expertise; it’s about leveraging Africa’s own resources, knowledge, and talent to create sustainable healthcare solutions. AMCE Abuja is focused on building local capacity, creating jobs, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, which ultimately contributes to the broader economic transformation of the continent. It’s a testament to Afreximbank’s dedication to empowering Africa to lead its own development and shape its future.

What kind of partnerships and expertise did Afreximbank seek out to bring AMCE to life?

We recognised from the outset that for AMCE Abuja to deliver the highest standards of care, it needed to align with global best practices. That’s why we sought out strategic partnerships with world-renowned institutions. One of our key partners is King’s College Hospital, London, whose expertise in medical education, research, and specialised care has been critical in shaping AMCE Abuja’s clinical standards and service offerings.

We’ve also worked closely with The Christie, one of the world’s leading cancer treatment centers, to ensure that our oncology services are of the highest quality.

At the same time, we made sure to involve local experts, government bodies, and key stakeholders, including the Nigerian government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), and the Bank of Industry (BOI). Their support has been vital in tailoring AMCE Abuja to meet the specific needs of the communities we serve, ensuring the project’s success and sustainability.

How do you see AMCE contributing to reversing medical tourism and retaining healthcare spend within Africa?

Medical tourism has long been a major challenge for many African countries, including Nigeria, with so many people traveling abroad for the medical care they need. In fact, the World Bank estimates that in 2019, African countries spent around $2.5 billion annually on medical tourism, with Nigeria being one of the largest contributors to this outflow.

This not only puts a strain on families but also results in a significant outflow of resources from the continent. With AMCE Abuja, we are committed to reversing this trend by offering world-class, specialized care right here in Africa.

Our goal is simple: to provide the same high-quality treatments that people often have to leave the continent to access. From advanced diagnostic tools to complex treatment options in oncology, cardiology, hematology, and more, we are bridging the gap between what people expect in international healthcare and what they can receive locally. By keeping healthcare spend within Africa, AMCE Abuja isn’t just improving the healthcare landscape; it is also helping to strengthen local economies. More importantly, we’re improving access to critical services, ensuring that the benefits of these investments are felt by everyone, not just a select few.

For us, it is about making high-quality care accessible and affordable, without the need for people to travel long distances or spend beyond their means. Through AMCE Abuja, we are building a stronger, healthier Africa, and we’re proud to be part of that transformation.

What are your hopes for the long-term impact of AMCE in Nigeria and across the continent?

I see AMCE Abuja becoming a transformative force, not just for Nigeria, but for the entire continent. Beyond being a centre of excellence for specialized medical care, AMCE Abuja is poised to drive sustainable job creation, build local expertise, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

It is not just a hospital; it is a foundation for cultivating skilled professionals, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and empowering local communities.

Looking ahead, I believe AMCE Abuja will play a pivotal role in reshaping Africa’s healthcare landscape by inspiring countries to take ownership of their healthcare needs and reduce dependency on foreign systems.

By ensuring that high-quality, specialised care is accessible within Africa, we can foster a more resilient and self-sufficient health ecosystem. This will improve outcomes, reduce costs associated with medical tourism, and support the broader social and economic development of the continent.

Ultimately, I hope AMCE becomes a symbol of what is possible, a future where world-class healthcare is accessible, sustainable, and driven by African expertise.

Can you speak to any specific decisions or actions by President Oramah that were pivotal to the success of the AMCE project?

President Oramah’s vision and leadership have been pivotal to the success of the AMCE project. From the very beginning, his vision for Africa’s economic transformation has included healthcare as a key sector. He understood that for Africa to truly thrive, we need robust, locally-driven healthcare systems. His decision to prioritise AMCE Abuja was not just about building a healthcare facility; it was about investing in the future of African healthcare, driving innovation, and promoting self-sufficiency.

Under President Oramah’s guidance, Afreximbank has consistently championed Africa-led solutions. His unwavering support for AMCE allowed us to focus on creating a healthcare model that is sustainable and aligned with Africa’s long-term development goals.

He encouraged us to look beyond traditional approaches and explore innovative, homegrown solutions that would have a lasting impact on the continent.

President Oramah’s focus on collaboration with key stakeholders, both within Africa and globally, also played a crucial role. His ability to bring together expertise, secure critical partnerships, and keep the long-term vision in focus has made AMCE not just a project, but a beacon for Africa’s healthcare future. His leadership ensured that AMCE would not just meet today’s needs but also anticipate and address the evolving healthcare challenges of tomorrow.

What has been the strategic importance of the partnership with King’s College Hospital London in shaping the development and delivery of the AMCE?

The partnership with King’s College Hospital London has been a cornerstone in shaping AMCE’s development and delivery.

From the outset, we knew that if we were going to provide world-class healthcare, we needed to align with institutions that set the global standard. King’s College London, with its reputation in medical education, research, and specialized care, has been the ideal partner.

Their expertise has played a pivotal role in shaping our clinical services, ensuring we meet the highest standards in diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

They’ve also contributed to the design of our training programmes, helping us equip local healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. Their involvement has been critical in establishing AMCE as a hub for medical excellence in Africa.

Moreover, King’s continued support ensures that we remain at the cutting edge of medical advancements. Their role in research and development is helping to foster an environment of innovation at AMCE, where we can address both current and emerging healthcare challenges.

Their partnership has not only enhanced the quality of care we provide but also set a foundation for long-term growth and sustainability, positioning AMCE as a leader in the African healthcare landscape.

How does the AMCE reflect lessons learned from the MDG era in terms of creating sustainable, high-impact healthcare infrastructure?

The MDGs laid an important foundation by addressing pressing health priorities like infectious diseases and maternal health, significantly advancing healthcare outcomes across Africa. Building on that progress, AMCE Abuja shifts focus to the growing challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes, now among the leading causes of illness and death on the continent.

AMCE Abuja is designed to close this gap through access to specialized care, advanced diagnostics, and a strong emphasis on research and innovation. Beyond delivering treatment, AMCE Abuja aims to strengthen Africa’s long-term capacity to prevent, manage, and ultimately reduce the burden of NCDs, supporting a healthier and more resilient population for generations to come.

AMCE Abuja directly advances the spirit of the MDG-era goals by offering a sustainable, high-impact model for health system strengthening.

By offering advanced diagnostic tools, cutting-edge treatments, and supporting research, we aim to improve patient outcomes and reduce health disparities. Our approach is focused on creating a sustainable healthcare system that can effectively manage NCDs, ensuring better health for Africa’s future.