Alleged Terrorism: Court fixes July 22 for hearing of terrorist negotiator’s bail plea

Tukur Mamu

The Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Monday fixed July 22 for the hearing of the fresh bail application filed by Tukur Mamu, the “terrorist negotiator.”



Justice Mohammed Umar fixed the date following an adjournment sought by Manu’s counsel, Johnson Usman, SAN, to enable him to study and respond appropriately to the counter affidavit that was just served on him by the Federal Government’s lawyer, David Kaswe.



Mamu, in the motion on notice dated and filed on May 30, sought two orders, including an order admitting him to bail pending trial on the grounds of ill health.



Alternatively, he sought an order directing the Federal Government to take him to a “hospital to perform surgical procedure as recommended by both the Egyptian and Nigerian doctors.”



Providing four grounds why his application should be considered, the applicant stated that he is facing a criminal charge, as per the court records, and that he is seeking the court’s discretion in granting him bail pending the hearing and final determination of the case on the grounds of ill health.



He said his health has deteriorated, and he is in need of immediate surgical operation, which the doctor earlier recommended.



According to him, it is only this honourable court that can exercise its discretion at this stage in admitting the defendant/applicant to bail pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.



“The defendant/applicant stands the risk of losing his life if the court does not exercise the discretion in his favour by admitting him to bail in other to get the necessary medical attention or by directing the prosecution to take the defendant to the hospital for surgical procedure as recommended by both Egyptian and Nigerian doctors,” he said.



However, in the counter affidavit deposed to by Michael Akawo, a Litigation Clerk at the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, he averred that Mamu had previously applied for bail, and the application was duly considered and denied by the court.



Akawo, in the counter affidavit dated and filed on June 30, stated that the defendant had not provided any new exceptional circumstances to warrant reconsideration of the bail application at this time.

He argued that the terrorism offences for which Mamu is standing trial are not ordinarily bailable by the operation of law.



“That contrary to the defendant/applicant’s averments in paragraph 4 (a) of his affidavit in support, the defendant/applicant was not a member of the Committee set up by the Federal Government for the release of the Kidnapped victims of March 28 Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack.



“That contrary to the defendant/applicant’s deposition in paragraph 4 (b) and (c) of his affidavit in support, the defendant/applicant was arrested by Egyptian security officials at the Cairo International Airport and deported to Nigeria on September 7 2022.



” That the defendant/applicant is a journalist and the publisher of Desert Herald whose publications have been notoriously alarmist in nature, serving the interest of terrorists and critical of government’s efforts.

He urged the court to refuse the application in the interest of justice and society.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo of FHC had earlier declined to grant Mamu’s bail application.



The Federal Government had, on March 21, 2023, arraigned Mamu for allegedly aiding terrorist operations in the country.



He was arraigned on a 10-count terrorism charge but pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was accused of collecting various sums of money in different currencies from families of victims of the train attack on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorist sect.



The Federal Government told the court that investigations revealed that the defendant collected an aggregate sum of $420,000 from the families of the victims, as well as N21 million from another set of families of the train attack.



It further alleged that Mamu concealed funds he earned from services he rendered to the terrorist organisation in his residence in Kaduna State.



It told the court that the defendant had, sometime in 2022, in Kaduna State, received ransom payments in the sum of N500,000 on behalf of the Boko haram terrorist group from families of the train attack who were held as hostages.



Furthermore, in the charge signed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr M.B. Abubakar, the FG added that the defendant exchanged voice note communications with one Baba Adamu, identified as the spokesperson of Boko Haram, in relation to acts of terrorism.



It maintained that the defendant had acted in breach of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Mamu, however, denied all the allegations.

Vanguard News