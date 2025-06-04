Alleged fraud: Court fixes June 23 for trial of FCTA director, 11 others

FILE IMAGE

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

An Abuja High Court sitting at Garki, on Wednesday, fixed June 23 for the arraignment of the Director of Investigations and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Mr Joseph Eriki, over his alleged involvement in land fraud.

Other defendants the court adjourned to also take their plea over the alleged fraud are Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi, Surajo Aliyu, and Ogbole Michael, as well as five companies: Super Structure Limited, Bonatec Electrical Company Limited, Weatherfield Engineering Marine Services Limited, and Asher Information Services Limited.

Trial Justice Suleiman Belgore said the adjournment was to enable the Federal Government to execute a bench warrant the court issued on May 27 for the defendants to be arrested and produced before it for prosecution.

At the resumed proceeding in the matter on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel, Mr David Kaswe, told the court that all efforts to apprehend the defendants failed.

He, therefore, pleaded for more time to enable the relevant security agencies to execute the warrant.

However, though they were not present in court, the defendants briefed lawyers to announce their appearance on their behalf.

The counsel that represented the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 9th defendants in the matter, Mr C.S. Ekeocha, faulted the arrest order that was made by the court, insisting his clients were not served with the charge against them before they were declared wanted.

He told the court that he has filed an application to set aside the warrant, as well as another motion for his clients to be released on bail after their arraignment.

Likewise, counsel to the 3rd defendant, Mr E.E. Apeh, told the court that he filed similar applications, even as he urged the court to hear the motion seeking to vacate the bench warrant before taking further steps in the matter.

Their request was opposed by FG’s lawyer, Kaswe, who contended that the defendants deliberately chose not to honour the court’s summons.

In his brief ruling, Justice Belgore held that submissions of the defence lawyers indicated that their clients were aware of the charge and the order for them to appear in court.

He directed the lawyers to ensure the presence of their clients in court on the next adjourned date to enter their plea to a nine-count charge FG entered against them.

FG, in the charge, alleged that the defendants had, at some time between 2019 and 2024, conspired among themselves to defraud a firm – Etha Ventures Limited, of plot 461 to 470 and 486 to 496, Sabon Lugbe, East Layout, Abuja.

They were accused of using a forged land document to defraud the firm, an offence contrary to section 366 of the Penal Code, 2009, and punishable under section 364 of the same Act.

Specifically, FG alleged that the FCTA Director, wilfully and with the intent to defraud, falsified information about the plots of land and presented the forged documents to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.