Alaafin supremacy: History, tradition, culture sacrosanct – Olugbon

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade

Oba Olushola Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Surulere Local Government Area (LGA), Oyo State, says history, tradition and culture are sacrosanct in respecting the Alaafin stool.

The Oba stated this on Monday while hosting the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, in his palace at Orile-Igbon.

He declared that history remained an indelible part of life, “even though the world is dynamic today.

“The Alaafin stool is the most powerful recognised stool which goes beyond Oyo State and has been in existence prior to the Oyo empire.”

He maintained that the Alaafin stool was loved and cherished by the Yoruba race and beyond, maintaining that the stool was not what anybody could take for granted.

On the delay in the composition of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Alao said efforts were ongoing to resuscitate the council.

“I believe in the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led government; we have discussed privately on the Council of Obas’ issue, and the governor meant well.

“All the governor wants is that the council, which had been dormant for many years, starts working again.

“So, the hiccups in the process are being addressed,” he said.

He reiterated his support for Makinde to address the obstacles hindering the resuscitation of the council.

“I believe that the council will be constituted and start sitting before the end of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration; we will all coexist peacefully as traditional rulers,” Oba Alao said.

The Olugbon appreciated Oba Owoade for choosing the Orile-Igbon palace as the first place to visit as he tours palaces.

He promised to give the necessary support toward the strengthening of the bond of unity between Orile-Igbon and the Oyo Kingdom.

In his response, the Alaafin of Oyo commended the Olugbon for promoting the Yoruba cultural heritage and preserving the Yoruba history.

He equally thanked Oba Alao and all traditional rulers in the Surulere LGA for the show of love.

He pledged to uphold the unity and harmonious coexistence among all traditional rulers in the state and Yorubaland in general.