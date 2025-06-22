Alaafin-Ooni Feud: Disregard for Yoruba traditions — Yoruba Council warns

…Urges Alaafin Oba Owoade to rein in palace emissaries, uphold respect for Ooni

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has condemned the ongoing public feud between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, describing it as a brazen disregard for Yoruba traditions, values, and unity.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard on Sunday, the YCW President, Aare Hassan Oladotun, expressed deep concern over a recent viral video showing an awkward and seemingly disrespectful encounter between the two prominent Yoruba monarchs at a public event.

Oladotun stated, “It is terrible to see how our Royal Father, the Alaafin of Oyo, is behaving towards the Ooni in public. This is most embarrassing and detrimental to the entire traditional institution in Yorubaland.”

While referencing an earlier video showing the two monarchs exchanging pleasantries, he said, “Courtesy demands that the Alaafin of Oyo still greet Kabiyesi, the Ooni of Ife. We must speak out as concerned stakeholders in Yorubaland and set clear rules of engagement for all our Obas.”

Oladotun emphasized the need for mutual respect and unity among Yoruba monarchs, urging that leaders of the region emulate the harmonious interactions often seen among traditional rulers in the North and Southeast.

He particularly cautioned the Alaafin’s palace chanters and emissaries, accusing them of intentionally creating tension with their “uncouth and uncomplimentary statements” aimed at ridiculing the Ooni.

“We urge the Alaafin of Oyo to strategically protect his image, which is fast eroding in honour and respect among the Yoruba. His palace entourage should be cautioned, especially over the reported assault on Awinkoko Abefe Oro during a recent visit to the palace of Oba Makama Oyelude Tegbosun III, the Olowu of Kuta,” Oladotun said.

He linked the incident to other attacks, including alleged mistreatment of Baba Oba Oyotunji’s family, which he said contributed to the elder’s death.

Highlighting growing challenges in Yorubaland—including rising insecurity, poverty, and ethnic tension—Oladotun called for unity among Yoruba leaders, lamenting the widening disconnect not just among monarchs, but also among governors of the region.

“Is Yoruba culture now wired around colonial validation? We must wake up and reclaim our values. The ongoing disunity is undermining the strength of the Yoruba nation,” he said.

Oladotun also addressed the historical standing of the Alaafin and the Ooni, stating, “The Alaafin of Oyo was historically a military garrison head. There are no records showing that Ile-Ife was ever under Oyo control. Ile-Ife is the cradle of Yoruba civilization, and the Ooni is the Supreme Head of the Yoruba race.”

He acknowledged the diversity within Yoruba ancestral history but emphasized that it must not be allowed to divide the people. “We remain one unbroken and indestructible race. These historical riddles are meant to awaken our minds, not divide us.”

Reaffirming the leadership of the Ooni, Oladotun concluded, “By all standards, the Ooni of Ife remains the spiritual and cultural head of Yorubaland, and by extension, the southern region of Nigeria. Let there be no confusion—respect must be upheld, and unity restored.”