Akwa Ibom: There must be limit to politics, involving family evil – Activist

By Chinedu Adonu

Rights activist and Abuja based lawyer Barr. Ejikeme Thompson Ogbodo has condemned the involvement of the daughter of Akwa Ibom State Governor by perceived political detractors to score cheap political point.

Barr. Ogbodo was reacting to resurfaced video in which Jane, daughter of Governor Umo Eno accused him of attempting to use her for ritual sacrifice.

In a press statement at the weekend the lawyer said it is evil for politicians to go this far, involving family members to settle political scores.

“There must be limits, boundaries, in whatever we do in life and politics is no exception. It’s evil for anybody to go to this extent in the name of politics. I urge our political parties to take such matters very seriously and ensure that defaulters do not go scot free.

“We are all aware of the cold war in the politics of Akwa Ibom with regards to the decision of the governor to join the APC. I don’t see anything wrong with such personal decision. It is private to him.

“Akwa Ibom governor’s daughter should also resist such attempt to be used to run her father down politically.

“If you understand the pains a man passes through when he loses a life partner, you will only but agree with me that it’s demonic and wicked for anybody to play politics with such, it is like compounding the man’s sorrow . Barr. Ogbodo’s statement is coming on the heels of Governor Eno’s reaction to the resurfaced video where he insisted that his family remains united and unaffected by what he described as political distractions.

Addressing journalists in Uyo Governor Eno dismissed the allegations, attributing the circulation of the clip to political detractors aiming to distract him ahead of the administration’s second anniversary.

“My family is intact and you can see all of them here,” Eno stated. “The event you are talking about took place immediately my wife died last year, so why is it surfacing now on the eve of our second anniversary when we are celebrating the milestone we have achieved?”

He continued: “That teaches me that there are detractors around. My family is intact, that’s Jane herself there. We are a good family.”

Reaffirming his commitment to his duties as governor, Eno emphasized his resolve to stay focused.

“I can’t be detracted, I remain focused. I will continue to serve Akwa Ibom people.”

He concluded with an appeal for privacy, saying: “My family is intact. Even in politics, family should be off limits.”